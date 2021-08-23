Jupiter Asset Management Ltd Buys Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories

New Purchases: DE, FERG, ZBH, T, NLOK, STX, DXC, NI, CCEP, SSNC, SCHW, TDC, HPQ, IVZ, OVV, DFS, TNET, PEG, ARW, TUP, WAL, MSCI, RLX, MET, AER, NEWP, NLSN, ALK, DAR, UPS, MAT, FLT, VRTX, WSM, CVLT, VMW, QFIN, TPR, BSIG, BUR, NOAH, TWLO, COLM, FCN, SPGI, WLL, SFM, ADM, IT, IBKR, BIIB, LOGI, NTES, SNV, COIN, ALKS, BHE, MATW, PBI, PSA, APPS, CC, KARO, NDAQ, OMC, WSC, CRWD, FSBC, FSBC, INDI, EXR, HNI, HRC, MOH, MPWR, NXST, SPPI, WDC, CIM, CLVS, RC, ATRA, ANAB, AQUA, VRT, LI, OAS, AVB, BMRN, BXP, CBRE, DVN, RDY, DRE, EOG, ESS, WELL, IRM, KIM, TBI, NHI, OKE, VTR, WMB, OPK, TNL, EXPI, RLGY, NRZ, GOGO, CXP, GTHX, GPMT, BKR, CASA, DOW, OCFT, AIV, FLYW, AES, ALB, AIRC, NNN, SSP, EQR, FRT, GIL, KRC, PLUG, REG, SLG, SIGA, SPG, LSI, STKL, VECO, WRI, ENPH, ESRT, BRX, GNK, CDK, XHR, RUN, TPIC, ATNX, PLL, LTHM, FOUR, PLTK,

V, PYPL, ISRG, WY, XRAY, AVTR, GOLD, ADBE, GLW, SLM, LBTYK, ACN, BX, PNR, SYF, UGI, TRU, TMO, GWW, HII, TGNA, WAT, EAF, APTV, RHI, MAG, ATVI, ALGN, CAT, SBNY, IRWD, MAN, AR, LIN, PHM, NXPI, LPLA, CDE, TAP, AGCO, AXP, IDXX, MELI, PSLV, AVT, FIZZ, KHC, PTC, VRSN, CEF, RILY, PHYS, BEKE, RE, HL, PG, ROP, KL, HOLX, ANTM, ATUS, CMCSA, CMA, DHR, INFO, MFC, WPM, AMH, LGF.A, CHKP, ECL, HIG, OMI, SHW, WU, AWK, CPG, SVM, CCS, CHRS, CB, ADP, CHE, CI, EL, HON, SGEN, QRTEA, FSLR, AXU, ATEN, GLOB, SAGE, NIO, CTSH, COP, EPD, TEX, UNH, VLO, WSO, WST, BGCP, MPC, PVG, SEDG, AMRX, AFYA, UPST, BMY, CWST, LNG, COST, CVA, HP, IBN, MCD, ATCO, SO, CIXX, DG, YNDX, WB, NEP, TRTX, ZI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ABT, C, JPM, AMZN, TXN, XOM, GOOG, MS, CERN, GOOGL, EBAY, CDNS, MRK, SWKS, NVDA, RL, LRCX, WFC, EMR, APH, HD, INTC, VST, INCY, WDAY, DVA, UBS, PAAS, AMD, ICE, CME, BLK, MU, DIS, FIS, TER, FB, ABMD, AMP, MNST, ORCL, ALLY, Z, MEDP, CSCO, AVGO, HASI, A, LNC, ON, WEX, SITC, TTWO, EW, GPN, MAR, OLED, MTD, AG, EA, FDX, JKHY, MCK, NKE, TSM, VIPS, DESP, AMG, SQ, ADS, MO, AMAT, ASTE, CSGP, EQIX, JNJ, TSLA, LU, MANH, QCOM, RF, TRI, PDM, FRC, QRVO, SAIL, BAP, F, GS, NTRS, PRGS, ROK, HOLI, PM, NOW, TPH, IQV, PLMR, ADSK, VIAC, COF, PEP, RBC, GEO, AOS, HOG, MKL, MA, AYI, BAC, DB, DUK, DX, KFRC, RCII, SOHU, VZ, STWD, NWSA, VRNS, BHF, SE, PDD, INMD, AB, ALV, BCE, BBBY, BKD, STZ, HDB, INFY, TT, GOGL, LOW, MDU, NEU, SU, ACIW, EVRG, LPRO, HES, CVX, VALE, CPSI, ETN, FCX, KEY, HZO, MRVL, MDT, NVR, NUE, REX, SIVB, SLB, LUV, SPTN, SRDX, RTX, WMT, ZBRA, ZION, ET, DAL, PBYI, APAM, HLT, TRUE, PGRE, AGR, AA, KREF,

Swix 7jj, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ferguson PLC, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 542 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,384,641 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.57% H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 12,461,368 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,877,303 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.3% Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 4,038,330 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Visa Inc (V) - 759,028 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.30%

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 160,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 360,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 283,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,569,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,551,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $92.121700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 423,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 759,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 461,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 590.70%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1052.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 71,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 525.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,698,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 394.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 947,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 201.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,748,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.