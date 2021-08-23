Jupiter Asset Management Ltd Buys Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd Buys Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Swix 7jj, X0, based Investment company Jupiter Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ferguson PLC, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 542 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jupiter+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,384,641 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.57%
  2. H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 12,461,368 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,877,303 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.3%
  4. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 4,038,330 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 759,028 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.30%
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 160,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 360,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 283,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,569,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,551,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $92.121700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 423,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 759,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 461,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 590.70%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1052.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 71,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 525.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,698,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 394.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 947,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 201.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,748,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider