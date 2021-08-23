Jupiter Asset Management Ltd Buys Visa Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Deere, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: DE, FERG, ZBH, T, NLOK, STX, DXC, NI, CCEP, SSNC, SCHW, TDC, HPQ, IVZ, OVV, DFS, TNET, PEG, ARW, TUP, WAL, MSCI, RLX, MET, AER, NEWP, NLSN, ALK, DAR, UPS, MAT, FLT, VRTX, WSM, CVLT, VMW, QFIN, TPR, BSIG, BUR, NOAH, TWLO, COLM, FCN, SPGI, WLL, SFM, ADM, IT, IBKR, BIIB, LOGI, NTES, SNV, COIN, ALKS, BHE, MATW, PBI, PSA, APPS, CC, KARO, NDAQ, OMC, WSC, CRWD, FSBC, FSBC, INDI, EXR, HNI, HRC, MOH, MPWR, NXST, SPPI, WDC, CIM, CLVS, RC, ATRA, ANAB, AQUA, VRT, LI, OAS, AVB, BMRN, BXP, CBRE, DVN, RDY, DRE, EOG, ESS, WELL, IRM, KIM, TBI, NHI, OKE, VTR, WMB, OPK, TNL, EXPI, RLGY, NRZ, GOGO, CXP, GTHX, GPMT, BKR, CASA, DOW, OCFT, AIV, FLYW, AES, ALB, AIRC, NNN, SSP, EQR, FRT, GIL, KRC, PLUG, REG, SLG, SIGA, SPG, LSI, STKL, VECO, WRI, ENPH, ESRT, BRX, GNK, CDK, XHR, RUN, TPIC, ATNX, PLL, LTHM, FOUR, PLTK,
- Added Positions: V, PYPL, ISRG, WY, XRAY, AVTR, GOLD, ADBE, GLW, SLM, LBTYK, ACN, BX, PNR, SYF, UGI, TRU, TMO, GWW, HII, TGNA, WAT, EAF, APTV, RHI, MAG, ATVI, ALGN, CAT, SBNY, IRWD, MAN, AR, LIN, PHM, NXPI, LPLA, CDE, TAP, AGCO, AXP, IDXX, MELI, PSLV, AVT, FIZZ, KHC, PTC, VRSN, CEF, RILY, PHYS, BEKE, RE, HL, PG, ROP, KL, HOLX, ANTM, ATUS, CMCSA, CMA, DHR, INFO, MFC, WPM, AMH, LGF.A, CHKP, ECL, HIG, OMI, SHW, WU, AWK, CPG, SVM, CCS, CHRS, CB, ADP, CHE, CI, EL, HON, SGEN, QRTEA, FSLR, AXU, ATEN, GLOB, SAGE, NIO, CTSH, COP, EPD, TEX, UNH, VLO, WSO, WST, BGCP, MPC, PVG, SEDG, AMRX, AFYA, UPST, BMY, CWST, LNG, COST, CVA, HP, IBN, MCD, ATCO, SO, CIXX, DG, YNDX, WB, NEP, TRTX, ZI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ABT, C, JPM, AMZN, TXN, XOM, GOOG, MS, CERN, GOOGL, EBAY, CDNS, MRK, SWKS, NVDA, RL, LRCX, WFC, EMR, APH, HD, INTC, VST, INCY, WDAY, DVA, UBS, PAAS, AMD, ICE, CME, BLK, MU, DIS, FIS, TER, FB, ABMD, AMP, MNST, ORCL, ALLY, Z, MEDP, CSCO, AVGO, HASI, A, LNC, ON, WEX, SITC, TTWO, EW, GPN, MAR, OLED, MTD, AG, EA, FDX, JKHY, MCK, NKE, TSM, VIPS, DESP, AMG, SQ, ADS, MO, AMAT, ASTE, CSGP, EQIX, JNJ, TSLA, LU, MANH, QCOM, RF, TRI, PDM, FRC, QRVO, SAIL, BAP, F, GS, NTRS, PRGS, ROK, HOLI, PM, NOW, TPH, IQV, PLMR, ADSK, VIAC, COF, PEP, RBC, GEO, AOS, HOG, MKL, MA, AYI, BAC, DB, DUK, DX, KFRC, RCII, SOHU, VZ, STWD, NWSA, VRNS, BHF, SE, PDD, INMD, AB, ALV, BCE, BBBY, BKD, STZ, HDB, INFY, TT, GOGL, LOW, MDU, NEU, SU, ACIW, EVRG, LPRO, HES, CVX, VALE, CPSI, ETN, FCX, KEY, HZO, MRVL, MDT, NVR, NUE, REX, SIVB, SLB, LUV, SPTN, SRDX, RTX, WMT, ZBRA, ZION, ET, DAL, PBYI, APAM, HLT, TRUE, PGRE, AGR, AA, KREF,
- Sold Out: D, CHTR, STT, CRM, MCHP, CTXS, FISV, BABA, CCI, TMUS, JHG, PNC, KEYS, OTEX, MDLZ, MXIM, BIDU, ZEN, CRUS, NTAP, KLAC, OHI, HUM, NRG, TWTR, JD, RPAY, ALC, BK, CAH, OFC, CADE, ATI, YELP, SHOP, ASB, WEN, TYL, VICI, DBX, ANSS, BLL, EQT, OKTA, RDFN, NET, SI, ASML, CVS, ATGE, INTU, SLAB, CYBR, PINS, LSPD, INGR, NEE, FAST, XPO, TROW, ANF, AIG, ABC, LECO, RNR, FNV, TFII, OGS, VSTO, UNIT, PTON, PCAR, SUI, SBRA, STNE, THBRU, REYN, APD, AEO, HAIN, IBM, LH, SONY, CSTM, CLDR, NVST, TFC, CYH, CNX, DPZ, PDCO, RUSHA, SCVL, STMP, TCBI, THO, CMG, UVE, LDOS, LEA, CTLT, RRR, ZS, TRTN, MRNA, U, AFRM, AMKR, ABR, BA, CL, FL, FSP, GPS, QGEN, RGP, SGMS, EDU, FTI, DQ, TAL, ASMB, VER, PSX, GMED, ALEX, ABBV, BURL, STAY, NAVI, LNTH, MGP, AM, CARG, FTCH, ONEM, LMND,
For the details of JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jupiter+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,384,641 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.57%
- H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 12,461,368 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,877,303 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.3%
- Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 4,038,330 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- Visa Inc (V) - 759,028 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.30%
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 160,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 360,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 283,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,569,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,551,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $92.121700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 423,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 759,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 461,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 590.70%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1052.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 71,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 525.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,698,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 394.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 947,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 201.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,748,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:
1. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment