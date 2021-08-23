Logo
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF, California Resources Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Tekla Healthcare Investors, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF, California Resources Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Tekla Healthcare Investors, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shepherd+kaplan+krochuk%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC
  1. EQT Corp (EQT) - 882,707 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 388,955 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.21%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 241,519 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64%
  4. VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL) - 395,500 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  5. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 241,857 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.35%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 93,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 186,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $198.627800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $104.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 104,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $66.46, with an estimated average price of $65.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.517400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 258,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 241,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 280,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in PPL Corp by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Frontline Ltd (FRO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in Frontline Ltd by 132.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 87,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in General American Investors Company Inc by 141.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.84 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors. The sale prices were between $23.09 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $24.65.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $4.32, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

Sold Out: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $21.44, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

Sold Out: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.71.

Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $40.95, with an estimated average price of $36.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC. Also check out:

1. SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC keeps buying

