Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc Buys General Motors Co, CSX Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Orleans, LA, based Investment company Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, CSX Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Target Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, IHS Markit during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q2, Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waters+parkerson+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 177,537 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 334,431 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 210,469 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 220,723 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,910 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $271.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regis Corp (RGS)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Regis Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 2273.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 329,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 243.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3269.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Waters Parkerson & Co., Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC. Also check out:

1. WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
