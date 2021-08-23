Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Biogen Inc, Sells Gentex Corp, Schlumberger, Buckle Inc

Added Positions: XOM, BIIB, RTX, INTC, CHRW, BBD, ABEV, CMGGF,

XOM, BIIB, RTX, INTC, CHRW, BBD, ABEV, CMGGF, Reduced Positions: SLB, EXP, BKE, GOOGL, CCL, CFR, RYAAY, BRK.B, WBA, BWA, TROW, WFC, DIS, CSL, IPGP, AXP, DCI, BDX, MLM,

SLB, EXP, BKE, GOOGL, CCL, CFR, RYAAY, BRK.B, WBA, BWA, TROW, WFC, DIS, CSL, IPGP, AXP, DCI, BDX, MLM, Sold Out: GNTX,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Biogen Inc, sells Gentex Corp, Schlumberger, Buckle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprucegrove+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 303,291 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Ambev SA (ABEV) - 123,399,637 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 68,858,098 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 3,890,864 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 2,052,574 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,708,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 200,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.