Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Biogen Inc, Sells Gentex Corp, Schlumberger, Buckle Inc

- Added Positions: XOM, BIIB, RTX, INTC, CHRW, BBD, ABEV, CMGGF,
- Reduced Positions: SLB, EXP, BKE, GOOGL, CCL, CFR, RYAAY, BRK.B, WBA, BWA, TROW, WFC, DIS, CSL, IPGP, AXP, DCI, BDX, MLM,
- Sold Out: GNTX,
For the details of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprucegrove+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 303,291 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Ambev SA (ABEV) - 123,399,637 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 68,858,098 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Copa Holdings SA (CPA) - 3,890,864 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 2,052,574 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,708,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 200,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:
1. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment