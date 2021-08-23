Logo
First Mercantile Trust Co Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cordova, TN, based Investment company First Mercantile Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Mercantile Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, First Mercantile Trust Co owns 856 stocks with a total value of $847 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MERCANTILE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+mercantile+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MERCANTILE TRUST CO
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 973,776 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 695,978 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 633,354 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 402,791 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 686,889 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.59%
New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 149,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.082600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $107.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 330.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 196.94%. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $630.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 86.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST MERCANTILE TRUST CO. Also check out:

