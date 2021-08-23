First Mercantile Trust Co Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Targa Resources Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

- New Purchases: VIGI, FREL, TRGP, MRVL, SI, SE, COIN, INTC, DFS, NEP, GLBE, BDX, SO, ZTS, PATH, OLLI, SPR, NTNX, COUR, EHC, IBM, SGMS, HRI, IQV, VMEO, SUM, NVCR, HYFM, TLS, SHC, VREX, LESL, SPOT, VRT, NVRO, IOVA, TFC, MIDD, ULTA, HRB, FIVE, ALXO, NTST, OMI, NDSN, BCAB, SGFY, CHK, HAE, SITM, GNTX, DLO, CXM, MCW, ANGO, ADC, ACRS, CSTE, HUBS, SRPT, SYNH, BPMC, CELH, PRA, NTLA, WLDN, FHB, VVI, VSAT, TSN, SYY, LANC, EEFT, VLY, PACK, S, S, BAMR, AL,
- Added Positions: SCHD, A, EPAM, ABNB, CL, UPS, TWLO, ZM, AAP, XOM, GOOGL, CDLX, MO, AMED, BC, CVS, MRK, TGT, TKR, UGI, FUBO, GOOG, SNAP, IWS, CE, CAKE, IIVI, MAT, NXST, OMC, PG, TJX, WRB, TTD, FVRR, SPT, SNOW, ACAD, AVT, CACI, CRI, CINF, CIR, COST, DVN, ECL, EL, HAIN, HPQ, IDA, ILMN, JCOM, KFY, MCK, MTD, MOD, ARGO, SEE, TGI, URI, KBR, KMI, STAG, MRC, DOC, SAIC, NOMD, AXTA, LITE, PFGC, AZUL, FND, ADT, ZUO, CVET, CSTL, TXG, SDC, ABMD, RAMP, NSP, ALK, ATI, ALL, AMWD, ADSK, BJRI, BDC, CRS, CI, CRUS, DXCM, DISCA, ENS, IT, GPN, GT, GVA, FUL, HUM, HURN, DIN, JBLU, LHCG, LYV, TGTX, MRO, NP, IOSP, MD, PEGA, PEP, PBI, RL, PRGS, RBC, RHI, XPO, SKYW, TCBI, UNF, UTHR, WCN, NEO, SBH, APPS, DISCK, JBT, LEA, RLJ, SSTK, BFAM, FOXF, SPNT, NMIH, ARMK, VRNS, CDK, WK, KALV, RCKT, WING, GCP, MDB, BAND, QTRX, AHCO, TCRR, KRTX, MDLA, PTON, GAN, KYMR, PTVE, PAYA, DM, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, SCHX, VEA, VGIT, VIG, VMBS, VGLT, VCLT, VCIT, HEFA, SCHH, GLD, VWO, AXP, USHY, QCOM, IGF, MSFT, PCTY, COUP, HOLX, NFLX, UNH, NOW, SCHM, VWOB, MA, LULU, SQ, AMZN, AMAT, JNJ, MMC, NVDA, SHOP, BNDX, ASML, HDB, LIN, TROW, TSM, TMO, WAB, FTNT, FB, Z, CB, BBY, CCI, JPM, NOC, ORCL, STE, USB, MELI, V, CHTR, TSLA, PYPL, UBER, SHYG, VCSH, AIR, ACN, AMT, AAPL, BLDR, CSX, CTSH, DHR, DVA, D, EXAS, GPK, KMT, LH, LOW, MTZ, MCD, MDT, NKE, PSA, SIVB, SBUX, UNP, WM, WFC, WSM, CSII, DG, SSNC, PRI, KKR, PAYC, CZR, JRVR, MGP, OKTA, MMM, AES, ADBE, ALGN, HES, AON, ACLS, BAC, BAX, CP, CNP, CSCO, CLH, TPR, KO, CCEP, COHR, CMCSA, CREE, DHI, DECK, DE, DEO, EW, ETR, EXC, FMC, FL, GD, HD, MTCH, NSIT, IFF, ISRG, JBL, KNX, LRCX, LEN, LAD, LPX, MDU, MLM, MCHP, TAP, NCR, NTRS, ORLY, OSK, PENN, PVH, PWR, RMD, ROG, SHW, SWK, SHOO, SNV, THO, TREX, RTX, ZBRA, PODD, PM, DAN, AVGO, GNRC, LYB, LPLA, TROX, ACHC, PSX, BCC, CDW, VEEV, WIX, KPTI, FIVN, MC, FRPT, TBK, NTRA, RACE, WBT, UA, HGV, BHVN, YETI, MRNA, ALC, KTB, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, DDOG, IAC, BND, SRCE, AMN, HRTX, ACCO, AMD, AMG, AFL, AIN, ALB, Y, ADS, MDRX, DOX, UHAL, AFG, THRM, ABC, APH, AIT, ACGL, ADM, ARNA, ARW, ARWR, MTOR, AIZ, AGO, ATRC, AN, AZO, CLDX, AXS, BOKF, BLL, BK, OZK, BECN, BIO, BMRN, BLKB, BWA, BYD, BDN, BG, CBRE, CMS, CTS, CPT, COF, PRDO, LNG, CHDN, XEC, CTAS, CMA, COO, OFC, CUZ, CCK, CFR, CMI, CW, DRI, ATGE, SITC, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, EOG, EXP, EWBC, EMN, EME, EMR, ENB, EPD, RE, EXPO, NEE, FDX, FITB, FBP, FCNCA, FMBI, FLEX, F, FORR, FWRD, GATX, RHP, GS, ITGR, HWC, THG, HIG, MLHR, HXL, HFC, HBAN, HUN, ITT, IDXX, ITW, IMGN, INCY, IART, TILE, IBOC, IP, SJM, JLL, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KEX, KLIC, LKQ, SR, LSCC, LAZ, JEF, LXP, LNC, LMT, MTB, MTG, MANH, MAN, MKL, MRTN, MAS, SPGI, MRCY, MMSI, MET, MU, MHK, MOH, MPWR, MNRO, MCO, MLI, NRG, NGG, NOV, NTAP, NJR, NYCB, NWL, NI, NWBI, NUE, ORI, OMCL, ASGN, OSUR, PCAR, PNC, PPL, PSB, PAAS, PH, PATK, PRFT, TPC, PNFP, BPOP, PCH, POWI, PFG, PGR, PB, MODV, STL, PRU, PEG, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RDN, RPT, RJF, RF, RS, ROST, ONTO, SBAC, SLM, SPXC, SGEN, SRE, SMTC, SLAB, SNA, SWX, TRV, STT, STLD, SCL, SRCL, SF, SRI, NLOK, SYNA, TFX, TPX, XPER, TTEK, TXT, TBBK, TOL, TRP, AUB, PAG, KMPR, OLED, UEIC, UHS, UNM, VLO, VOD, WBA, WBS, ANTM, WCC, EVRG, WAL, WHR, WTM, WMB, WTFC, KTOS, WEX, XRX, SPB, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, FTS, POR, EVR, HBI, CVLT, WU, ICFI, LDOS, AWI, EXLS, OC, PRIM, FSLR, OMAB, AIMC, MDGL, ACM, CLR, TRS, JAZZ, G, MSCI, EURN, AGI, MRTX, HI, RGA, NVGS, PDM, MXL, STNG, RCM, FAF, FN, GDOT, BWXT, GM, BAH, BKU, PCRX, HCA, THR, MOS, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, RDUS, POST, BCOV, ALSN, MTSI, RXN, SUPN, CG, PANW, GMED, PNR, WDAY, ALEX, TPH, ICLR, APAM, MODN, VOYA, PTCT, NSTG, REXR, IRT, FATE, VLRS, CRTO, BURL, ESI, OMF, AERI, VCYT, CHGG, TNDM, ALLY, DRNA, RVNC, QTWO, TWOU, TBPH, TSE, SNDX, TRUP, LNTH, SYF, CFG, GWB, NEWR, QRVO, BLD, GKOS, ALRM, KHC, RPD, GBT, KURA, FLOW, TWNK, HPE, MIME, TEAM, NGVT, RETA, SMPL, EVBG, VRRM, SNDR, CVNA, MRSN, MGY, ROKU, SWCH, APLS, LXFR, DBX, FIXX, GSHD, EQH, WH, VNE, EPRT, BV, BJ, ALLK, RPAY, YMAB, ARVN, GH, KOD, LTHM, FOXA, TPTX, AMCR, ADPT, HCAT, RAPT, BRBR, RVMD, VTOL, LMND, U, DYN, GDRX, RADI, EBC,
- Sold Out: CNI, RNG, NUAN, VZ, ABT, PEAK, MGNI, LLY, SNN, CDNS, AMGN, ROK, DAR, BLK, AMP, ALXN, PBA, PRAA, UI, FEYE, VMC, JCI, GPS, FORM, GLW, CTB, IWO, CCS, WWW, CNST, CCXI, SLRC, ADUS, CARG, JBGS, KOS, ADVM, RARE, MGPI, ATVI, CHE, WIRE, LMNX, VSH, NVAX, PNW, PLUG, SKX, AXON, GL, VMI, NTCT, NTUS, GLNG, IRTC, AYI, NKTX, ACTC,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 973,776 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 695,978 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 633,354 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 402,791 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 686,889 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.59%
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 149,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.082600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $107.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 330.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 196.94%. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $630.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 29.28%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 86.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.
