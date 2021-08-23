Logo
Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys James River Group Holdings, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Granite Construction Inc, Sells Verint Systems Inc, ORBCOMM Inc, Hostess Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Camarillo, CA, based Investment company Bernzott Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys James River Group Holdings, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Granite Construction Inc, Janus International Group, Janus International Group, sells Verint Systems Inc, ORBCOMM Inc, Hostess Brands Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernzott Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernzott+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS
  1. Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 582,140 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.66%
  2. Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 1,212,940 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  3. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 3,089,348 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,773,030 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  5. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 1,433,054 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32%
New Purchase: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 613,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 953,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 522,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,230,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,230,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adtran Inc (ADTN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $23.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 716,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 77.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.900600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 635,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 80,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35.

Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS keeps buying
