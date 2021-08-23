Fiduciary Counselling Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp

Added Positions: BRK.A, WY, PCH,

BRK.A, WY, PCH, Reduced Positions: ESGE,

Saint Paul, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. As of 2021Q2, Fiduciary Counselling Inc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $43 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+counselling+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 39 shares, 37.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.50% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 295,653 shares, 23.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.43% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 34,855 shares, 19.53% of the total portfolio. PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 112,445 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.85% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,029 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $431090.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.53%. The holding were 39 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 295,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.973000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 112,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.