Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sysco Corp

- New Purchases: NDLS, MDYV, CALX, QEFA, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: VTRS, DISCA, KMB, BMY, JNJ, UNH, MRK, FISV, IIVI, FDX, ABT, VIAC, PFE, ELY, VCSH, SSNC, NBIX, AMGN, SVC, SCHV, TAP, HST, SCS, NLY, ENR, SCHE,
- Reduced Positions: ADS, DRI, SYY, SKX, MDXG, FCX, DVN, MGPI, PMTS, GOOGL, HCA, LW, IFNNY, BAC, LKQ, NWL, SPG, CFG, BBBY, JPM, ORCL, DFS, URBN, WFC, DIS, TGT, PG, NXPI, FHN, KHC, ZION, V, PFGC, PNC, IJJ, IJS, SEE, SLB, LOW, HDSN, HNGR, CCK, GLW, ASB, AOS, SPYV, SLYV, PM, VZ, TSN, SO, MGEE, ABB,
- Sold Out: GE, WEC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,165 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,042 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 115,061 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 336,082 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 91,665 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Noodles & Co. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.134800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 415,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.107200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.
