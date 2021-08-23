Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sysco Corp

New Purchases: NDLS, MDYV, CALX, QEFA, BRK.B,

NDLS, MDYV, CALX, QEFA, BRK.B, Added Positions: VTRS, DISCA, KMB, BMY, JNJ, UNH, MRK, FISV, IIVI, FDX, ABT, VIAC, PFE, ELY, VCSH, SSNC, NBIX, AMGN, SVC, SCHV, TAP, HST, SCS, NLY, ENR, SCHE,

VTRS, DISCA, KMB, BMY, JNJ, UNH, MRK, FISV, IIVI, FDX, ABT, VIAC, PFE, ELY, VCSH, SSNC, NBIX, AMGN, SVC, SCHV, TAP, HST, SCS, NLY, ENR, SCHE, Reduced Positions: ADS, DRI, SYY, SKX, MDXG, FCX, DVN, MGPI, PMTS, GOOGL, HCA, LW, IFNNY, BAC, LKQ, NWL, SPG, CFG, BBBY, JPM, ORCL, DFS, URBN, WFC, DIS, TGT, PG, NXPI, FHN, KHC, ZION, V, PFGC, PNC, IJJ, IJS, SEE, SLB, LOW, HDSN, HNGR, CCK, GLW, ASB, AOS, SPYV, SLYV, PM, VZ, TSN, SO, MGEE, ABB,

ADS, DRI, SYY, SKX, MDXG, FCX, DVN, MGPI, PMTS, GOOGL, HCA, LW, IFNNY, BAC, LKQ, NWL, SPG, CFG, BBBY, JPM, ORCL, DFS, URBN, WFC, DIS, TGT, PG, NXPI, FHN, KHC, ZION, V, PFGC, PNC, IJJ, IJS, SEE, SLB, LOW, HDSN, HNGR, CCK, GLW, ASB, AOS, SPYV, SLYV, PM, VZ, TSN, SO, MGEE, ABB, Sold Out: GE, WEC,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Noodles, Merck Inc, sells General Electric Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sysco Corp, Skechers USA Inc, MiMedx Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Thompson Investment Management, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,165 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,042 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 115,061 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 336,082 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 91,665 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Noodles & Co. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.134800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 415,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.107200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.