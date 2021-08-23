Logo
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sysco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Madison, WI, based Investment company Thompson Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Noodles, Merck Inc, sells General Electric Co, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sysco Corp, Skechers USA Inc, MiMedx Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Thompson Investment Management, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,165 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,042 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 115,061 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 336,082 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 91,665 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Noodles & Co. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.134800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 415,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.107200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.



insider