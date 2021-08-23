Tower Bridge Advisors Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Kellogg Co, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: RTX, TRV, NFLX, TGT, KLAC, ISRG, SHOP, EQIX, DOV, CRM, EBAY, FDS, AMT, MET, DRI, SEE, CME, AVY,
- Added Positions: UPS, TMO, BBY, NVDA, PG, KMX, AAPL, AMZN, GSPA.PFD, TSM, ADBE, STZ, USBPH.PFD, TER, UNH, PEP, SBUX, ICE, J, LEN, MDLZ, GOOG, LOW, LLY, TOL, SWK, INTC, ABBV, ENB, AMGN, CI, APD, ABT, MCD, TSLA, ADI, AON, QCOM, AVGO, PYPL, TFC, VZ, WFC, ETN, INFO, CDW, TD, AMP, TXN, FB, FDX, FTV, SYY, FBHS, BAC, GS, GSPD.PFD, PFE, LRCX, EMR, NEE, COST, LHX, CVS, AFL, WY, WM, USB, TT, ALL, NQP, MSPA.PFD, C, MKC, LIN, CSX, DE, DOW, EPD,
- Reduced Positions: K, IBM, MMM, NXPI, BMY, WMT, SYF, PXD, BRK.B, OKE, DLR, SWKS, LDOS, JNJ, CL, BA, NVS, CVX, CAT, CCL, PM, T, UNP, UL, TMUS, SCHW, PLD, D, DUK, BX, GILD, VTRS, VLY, DD, EXPE, AKAM, BKNG, SPG, CARR, QSR, RJF, MO, CMA, OTIS, CPB, AEP, KMB,
- Sold Out: GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,373 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 487,145 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,239 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 191,991 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.72%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 130,313 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 160,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $160.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1052.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 159.72%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 191,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 61.94%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 89,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 315.91%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.640700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 83,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 107,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 138.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $124.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
