Tower Bridge Advisors Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Kellogg Co, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Tower Bridge Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells General Electric Co, Kellogg Co, International Business Machines Corp, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+bridge+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,373 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 487,145 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,239 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 191,991 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.72%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 130,313 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 160,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $160.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1052.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 159.72%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 191,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 61.94%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 89,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 315.91%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.640700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 83,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 107,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 138.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $124.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



