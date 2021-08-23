Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. Buys Energy Transfer LP, EQT Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, TC Energy Corp

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, EQT Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Exelon Corp, sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, TC Energy Corp, Shell Midstream Partners LP, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MPLX LP (MPLX) - 17,396,033 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 45,986,769 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.02% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 18,689,830 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 7,880,051 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.47% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 9,674,538 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Tech And Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 675,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 266,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 45,986,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in EQT Corp by 398.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 589,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,721,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 708,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 50.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,406,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 20562.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 107,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.