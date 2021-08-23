Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. Buys Energy Transfer LP, EQT Corp, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, TC Energy Corp

- New Purchases: TETCU, PSX, LNT, RMGC, SDAC, CHPT, CHPT, AES, SHLS, ARRY, DEN, BE, BKR, TPIC, SEDG, ENPH, TSLA, BLNK, CLNE, CLR, FSLR, CSIQ, GTLS, PLUG, PDCE, OXY, FCEL, XOM, CMI,
- Added Positions: ET, OKE, WES, NS, LNG, EQT, CEQP, DCP, EXC, AQN, TRGP, VLO, MPC, PSXP, KMI, EVA, RUN, ADSK, CQP, CVA, AY, AM, ENLC, PBA, LYFT, NEE, TEL, CVX, BEPC, EIX, ENBL, WMS, BLDP, DSEY, BMI, WTRG, LNN, PNR, XYL, FBHS, DHR, DVN, MWA, ECL, YORW, STN, IEX, MSEX, MAS,
- Reduced Positions: WMB, NEP, EPD, MMP, TRP, SHLX, ENB, MPLX, ETRN, PAA, CWEN, BPMP, PAGP, BEP, DTE, ACTDU, ESM.U, EUSG, NOVA, QS, GMBT, TT, RICE, RICE, PEG, SRE, CLIM, HYLN, PBFX, ES, RTLR, NEEPO, MEG, WTRU, NFE, AQUA, WLKP, AWK, GLP,
- Sold Out: NBLX, KNOP, HCIC, WARR.U, SDACU, FRSGU, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, RMGCU, FLME.U, DCRNU, STPC, SWBK, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 17,396,033 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 45,986,769 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.02%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 18,689,830 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 7,880,051 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.47%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 9,674,538 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tech And Energy Transition Corp (TETCU)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Tech And Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 675,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RMG Acquisition Corp III (RMGC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp (SDAC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 266,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 45,986,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in EQT Corp by 398.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 589,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,721,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 708,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 50.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,406,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 20562.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 107,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (NBLX)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (HCIC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp (SDACU)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (FRSGU)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.
