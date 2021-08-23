Valueworks Llc Buys Valaris, Star Bulk Carriers, Unit Corp, Sells Eneti Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: VAL, SBLK, UNTC, TDW, NE, NETI, MU, HYMC,
- Added Positions: TUSK, ETRN, MLP, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: WLL, LNG, GS, QCOM, MSB, GLW, NWL, SPR, AAPL, GNW, NYT, AXP, WMB,
- Sold Out: SR4, BACPL.PFD,
For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueworks+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VALUEWORKS LLC
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 595,059 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 629,561 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 3,512,871 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
- MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,080,095 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 128,364 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 369,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 362,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unit Corp (UNTC)
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Unit Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 366,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tidewater Inc (TDW)
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Tidewater Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 333,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 155,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eneti Inc (NETI)
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 150,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Eneti Inc (SR4)
Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of VALUEWORKS LLC. Also check out:
1. VALUEWORKS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALUEWORKS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALUEWORKS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALUEWORKS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment