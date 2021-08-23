Valueworks Llc Buys Valaris, Star Bulk Carriers, Unit Corp, Sells Eneti Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: VAL, SBLK, UNTC, TDW, NE, NETI, MU, HYMC,

VAL, SBLK, UNTC, TDW, NE, NETI, MU, HYMC, Added Positions: TUSK, ETRN, MLP, GILD,

TUSK, ETRN, MLP, GILD, Reduced Positions: WLL, LNG, GS, QCOM, MSB, GLW, NWL, SPR, AAPL, GNW, NYT, AXP, WMB,

WLL, LNG, GS, QCOM, MSB, GLW, NWL, SPR, AAPL, GNW, NYT, AXP, WMB, Sold Out: SR4, BACPL.PFD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Valaris, Star Bulk Carriers, Unit Corp, Tidewater Inc, Noble Corp, sells Eneti Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2021Q2, Valueworks Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueworks+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 595,059 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 629,561 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) - 3,512,871 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% MBIA Inc (MBI) - 1,080,095 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 128,364 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 369,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 362,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Unit Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 366,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Tidewater Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 333,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 155,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 150,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41.