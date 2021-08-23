Grifols Sells Off With Effects of Pandemic

Spain-based biotech Grifols SA ( GRFS, Financial) is trading low due to the effects of the pandemic on sales and revenue. The company is completely vertically integrated in the plasma business. Sales have been climbing and Grifols plans on opening more plasma collection centers through mergers and acquisitions, organically and partnerships.

The stock trades for $14.84 and the market cap is $14.4 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 21.6 and the dividend yield 1.71%. That’s a nice valuation in today’s expensive markets.

Sales grew from 4.3 billion euros ($5.05 billion) in 2017 to 5.2 billion euors for the trailing 12 months. Earnings were 684 million euros in 2017 and remained flat over the next several years. Free cash flow was a nice 590 million euros in 2017 and grew to 662 million euros over the last 12 months. Profit margins are 12.83% and operating margins are 19.46%. As you can see, Grifols is very profitable.

The company has about €1.5 billion in cash and receivables. This is to 787 million euors in payables and 6.9 billion euros in debt. Grifols is a little heavy on the liability side, but has plenty of free cash flow.

Grifols is vertically integrated, meaning the company collects plasma, refines it (fractionation) and turns the blood into medicine, which it sells. People are screened for disease and the collection centers and paid for their plasma. Then, the plasma is stored a sub-zero temperatures and transported for fractionation. In this process, water is separated out of the plasma.

I visited Grifols’s headquarters in Barcelona back in 2017. I was impressed with the company, but only recently bought shares as they fell below $15. Let me tell you why I bought the stock and why I’m going to hold it. In 2016, there were 171 collection centers. That number grew to 380 in 2021 and there are 520 planned by 2026. More centers means more plasma, which means more revenue. I’m a holder.

As you can guess, people have been concerned about entering plasma centers due to the spread of Covid. Plasma collection fell 15% from second-quarter 2019 to second-quarter 2020. Sales fell 5.3% in the first half of this year and net income fell 20% to 279 million euros.

Like most other companies, Grifols grows organically and through mergers and acquisitions. In 2020, the company signed an agreement with SRAAS of China for 41 plasma centers in 11 provinces. Grifols also inked a deal with the Egyptian government for 20 centers.

The company produces medicine for various blood treatment conditions. One such drug is Xembify, which is used for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency disease. Another is Flexbag, which contains plasma proteins. Grifols has dozens of drugs in development. The company focuses on hematology, pulmonology, liver and immunology.

When I visited Grifols back in 2017, the company was working on medicine to mitigate the effects of Alzheimer’s. Grifols still has this goal in mind along with medicine for Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death in the world.

The United States is the global leader in plasma collection. The reason is the laws are much more favorable in the U.S. than the EU and other countries. In China, the government has an image problem. Many years ago, there was a cover-up involving dirty syringes. The U.S. produces 45.9 million liters of plasma, with Europe at 9.1 million and China at 8.9 million.

Morningstar noted that Grifols is a key player in the plasma oligopoly and has a “narrow moat.” Morningstar gave the company a target price of $19.10. Morgan Stanley has a target price of $20.4. The investment bank thinks Grifols will do well post-Covid.

The biggest player in the business is Australia's CSL Ltd. ( ASX:CSL, Financial), which has a market cap of $100 million. The company was even more affected by the pandemic than Grifols as revenues got gouged.

I like Grifols and plan on holding it. For a biotech, it’s fairly easy to understand. The stock trades at a decent value and is in a growing industry. The biggest risk is a substitute for its blood-based products. Barring this, I think Grifols is a long-term hold.