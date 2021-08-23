Logo
American National Insurance Co Buys Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, EQT Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American National Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, EQT Corp, Werner Enterprises Inc, Constellium SE, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, , DaVita Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, American National Insurance Co owns 359 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+national+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,111,494 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 529,248 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,960 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 164,905 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 350,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 221,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 106,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 246,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Sold Out: Weatherford International PLC (WFT)

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Weatherford International PLC. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO. Also check out:

1. AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO keeps buying
