American National Insurance Co Buys Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, EQT Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, EQT Corp, Werner Enterprises Inc, Constellium SE, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, , DaVita Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, American National Insurance Co owns 359 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,111,494 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 529,248 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,960 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Facebook Inc (FB) - 164,905 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 350,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 221,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 106,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 246,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Weatherford International PLC. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.9.