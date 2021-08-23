American National Insurance Co Buys Bank of America Corp, Nestle SA, EQT Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp,

- New Purchases: BAC, NSRGY, EQT, WERN, CSTM, SYF, WFRD, VAL, OGN, DCP, MDLZ, VNT,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, DVA, BX,
- Sold Out: CTSH, ALXN, D, PPL, WFT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,111,494 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 529,248 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,960 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 164,905 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 350,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 221,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 106,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 246,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
American National Insurance Co initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 95,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: (ALXN)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.Sold Out: Weatherford International PLC (WFT)
American National Insurance Co sold out a holding in Weatherford International PLC. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.9.
