Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv. As of 2021Q2, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv owns 77 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+forge+investment+consultants+inc+adv/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,908 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.67%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 245,156 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 136,067 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.44%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 115,732 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.53%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 45,247 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.50%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.498400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 49,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.902200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 113,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 115,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 45,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.782300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 47,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.77%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.498800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV. Also check out:

1. VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider