Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

New Purchases: ICSH, HSY, QQQ, IDLV, XMLV, FPX, SLV, IAU, VXUS, FB, AHAC, CVX,

ICSH, HSY, QQQ, IDLV, XMLV, FPX, SLV, IAU, VXUS, FB, AHAC, CVX, Added Positions: IVV, IJR, IJH, IEFA, SCHX, SCHA, SCHG, EFAV, SCHD, SCHM, VOO, SCHF, SCHV, SCHE, VEA, JPST, RSP, IJJ, AAPL, IWF, IJS, IUSG, MSFT, AMZN, VTV, IWR, SLYG, VIG, VO, VUG, DIS, GOOGL,

IVV, IJR, IJH, IEFA, SCHX, SCHA, SCHG, EFAV, SCHD, SCHM, VOO, SCHF, SCHV, SCHE, VEA, JPST, RSP, IJJ, AAPL, IWF, IJS, IUSG, MSFT, AMZN, VTV, IWR, SLYG, VIG, VO, VUG, DIS, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: BSV, SCHB, IEMG, VNLA, ITOT, JNJ, IXUS, VB, SCHZ, BOND,

BSV, SCHB, IEMG, VNLA, ITOT, JNJ, IXUS, VB, SCHZ, BOND, Sold Out: VGT, HDV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv. As of 2021Q2, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv owns 77 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALLEY FORGE INVESTMENT CONSULTANTS INC ADV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+forge+investment+consultants+inc+adv/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,908 shares, 26.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.67% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 245,156 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 136,067 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.44% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 115,732 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.53% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 45,247 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.50%

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.498400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 49,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.902200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 113,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 115,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $269.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 45,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.45%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.782300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 47,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.77%. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.498800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc Adv sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49.