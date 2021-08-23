Qci Asset Management Inc Buys Manning & Napier Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: BNL, VFQY, VFVA, FISI, EMGF, CRSP, MTUM, CCNE, INTU, GALT,

Investment company Qci Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Manning & Napier Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, sells Biogen Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Discovery Inc, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qci Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Qci Asset Management Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 636,133 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,977 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,446 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,565 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 184,642 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Financial Institutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 137.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.42 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,118,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.400900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.72, with an estimated average price of $38.69.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.71 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $62.28.