Qci Asset Management Inc Buys Manning & Napier Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Qci Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Manning & Napier Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF, sells Biogen Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Discovery Inc, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qci Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Qci Asset Management Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qci+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 636,133 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,977 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,446 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,565 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 184,642 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Institutions Inc (FISI)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Financial Institutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 137.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.42 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,118,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.400900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB)

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.72, with an estimated average price of $38.69.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Sold Out: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.71 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $62.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
