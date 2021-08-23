Qci Asset Management Inc Buys Manning & Napier Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: BNL, VFQY, VFVA, FISI, EMGF, CRSP, MTUM, CCNE, INTU, GALT,
- Added Positions: MN, GLD, BA, SUB, VZ, SHM, VMBS, NEEPQ, AMZN, MUB, AAPL, EXAS, SCHR, CHKP, XOM, QCOM, BKNG, IGSB, INCY, TSM, SCHX, VTEB, DIS, ILMN, SCHV, STZ, PEP, ENB, ABT, SCHO, HUM, ZTS, BAC, NOW, CVX, MCD, TJX, SCHP, COLD, PG, FNDF, NVDA, IGIB, PYPL, QQQ, VXF, CGC, VV, GUT, GOOGL, BDX, GAB, PAYX,
- Reduced Positions: BIIB, LUV, SPY, GS, HYS, SBUX, SCHF, UPS, SCHA, MDY, IJR, SCHM, DISCA, CAT, INTC, SCHE, VEA, VB, UNH, HYG, TRNS, IBM, V, CSCO, MRK, LMT, C, NYF, T, RTX, UNP, TMO, SCX, VWO, WM, ADBE, ABBV, ZBH, MDLZ, QUAL, AMGN, TSLA, CMCSA, KO, GLW, MTB,
- Sold Out: FLIR, GE, MCHP, NBTB, CMF,
These are the top 5 holdings of QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 636,133 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 267,977 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,446 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,565 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 184,642 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)
Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $116.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)
Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $103.49, with an estimated average price of $99.07. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)
Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Institutions Inc (FISI)
Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Financial Institutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $32.82, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)
Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 137.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.42 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $7.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,118,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.400900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB)
Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.72, with an estimated average price of $38.69.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.71 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $62.28.
