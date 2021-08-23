NeuroPace to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. ( NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today reported that the company will be participating in three upcoming conferences.



2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

2021 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2:35 pm Eastern Time / 11:35 am Pacific Time.



Live audio of the webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://www.neuropace.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

