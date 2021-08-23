Logo
SI-BONE to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. ( SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.
  • Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
    Presentation on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the events on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.si-bone.com.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. In 2009, SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, shown to be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. Since then, more than 2,400 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 55,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence, supporting the iFuse Implant System, including two RCT’s and over 95 peer reviewed publications, has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System. SI-BONE is leveraging its market leadership position, supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, to commercialize other devices intended for surgical treatment of related aspects of the human anatomy. For more information or to join our team, please visit us at www.si-bone.com.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2021 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso, CFA
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Joe Powers
[email protected]

