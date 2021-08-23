Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Three Part Advisors IDEAS Midwest Conference

August 25-26, 2021

Pre-recorded presentation available on August 26; 1-on-1 meetings on August 26

Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

September 9-10, 2021

Fireside chat on September 9 at 9:20 am ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 9-10 & 13-15, 2021

Fireside chat on September 9 at 3:30 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day

Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

September 14-15, 2021

Fireside chat on September 14 at 4:55 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day

Singular Research Compelling Values Webinar

September 16, 2021

Company presentation schedule will be posted on website

Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

September 27-30, 2021

Fireside chat on September 27 at 4:00 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcast will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

