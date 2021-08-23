Logo
Clearside Biomedical to Present at the Ophthalmology Futures European 2021 Virtual Retina Forum

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (

CLSD, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer, will present a company overview at the Ophthalmology Futures European 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on September 8, 2021. Access to the event is available here.

A link to the archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
[email protected]
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

