LPL Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer Burt White to Retire From LPL, Effective March 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ( LPLA, Financial) announced today that Burt White, managing director, Investor and Investment Solutions, and chief investment officer, will retire from LPL, effective March 2022. The firm will conduct a comprehensive search to identify a new wealth management leader to join its management team.



“Burt has played an integral role in LPL’s journey to enhance the advisor experience, elevating the firm’s research, wealth management, product and platform capabilities. He will be missed by advisors and employees alike,” said Dan Arnold, LPL president and CEO. “Burt will be with us through the end of next March to ensure a seamless transition. We are grateful for Burt’s steady leadership over the last fourteen years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

White joined LPL in Nov. 2007, after serving ten years as a managing director and director of research for Wachovia Securities. He has served in his current role since January 2017, where he is responsible for the strategic direction and continued growth of LPL’s research, marketing, products and investment platforms. He served as managing director, Research, and chief investment officer from 2009 to December 2016.

“LPL has been far more than a place of work. It has been the inspiration for my career journey, a big piece of who I have become and a place where I have been privileged to work with some of the most talented people in the industry,” said White. “I couldn’t be prouder of what the firm has accomplished and remain humbled by the dramatic impact its advisors continue to have on helping millions of American families achieve their life’s aspirations.”

