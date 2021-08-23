Logo
Splunk Welcomes Pamela Fusco as Chief Information Security Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the appointment of Pamela Fusco as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. With over 30 years of leading-edge, global enterprise security experience, Fusco is an industry pioneer with a career spanning both the public and private sectors.

Reporting into Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology, Fusco will oversee all facets of Splunk’s information security posture to protect employees, customers, systems, and assets. Her Splunk Global Security mandate includes security operations, risk and information protection, and threat management. Fusco will also enhance Splunk’s robust and mission-driven team as they help organizations worldwide proactively combat today’s most advanced threats with a cloud-based+security+strategy and data-driven approach.

“Effective cybersecurity strategy and implementation is mission-critical—and Pamela is an industry leader,” said Bice. “She understands what it takes to build successful organizations and as a former Splunk customer she provides an essential perspective. We are pleased to welcome her to Splunk as we believe that we are ideally positioned to drive continued growth and innovation across our security platform to benefit our customers and stakeholders.”

Prior to Splunk, Fusco held CISO and chief security officer roles at Apollo Education Group, Digex, Merck, and served as executive vice president, Head of Global Information Security at Citibank. She currently serves on the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) board of directors as CFO; and is a founder of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and SAFE-BioPharma. A former U.S. Navy cryptologist, Fusco began her career focused on supporting security proceedings for government and national intelligence special operations, including advising the U.S. White House.

“Splunk is essential for organizations and governments as they navigate the ever-changing threat landscape and I’m honored to lead its exceptional security team,” said Fusco. “I’ve trusted Splunk to help secure operations on numerous occasions and there is no other cloud-first company that truly turns data into doing. Succeeding in cybersecurity requires anticipating change, and Splunk is on the cutting-edge of security innovation.”

For more information on Splunk’s global security team and security program, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.splunk.com%2Fen_us%2Fabout-splunk%2Fsplunk-data-security-and-privacy.html.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210823005596r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005596/en/

