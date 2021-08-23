SP Plus Opens Valet Parking Services at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), ( SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced the commencement of valet parking services at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa, California.



“Due to an increase in passenger demand and nearby construction, it was necessary to add valet parking services as soon as possible to accommodate airport visitors and ensure a seamless travel experience,” said Jon Stout, Airport Manager for STS. “We are thrilled that SP+ was able to get operations up-and-running so quickly and efficiently.”

SP+ manages the three parking facilities located near the airport terminal. Sphere Commerce™ Valet Services is the industry-leading travel solution used to effectively manage the valet parking operations at STS. The solution is a component of the Sphere™ suite of technologies developed by SP+ to bring state-of-the-art capabilities to parking, transportation and mobility services. Earlier this year, SP+ deployed other Sphere products at STS, including remote management, on-demand parking services, and pay-by-phone options to create a more convenient parking experience for airport guests.

“SP+ is pleased to roll out additional passenger-focused services to help STS fulfill its commitment to providing airport visitors with an enjoyable experience. We strive to make that experience frictionless,” commented Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.