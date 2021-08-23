Molina Healthcare to Host Virtual Investor Day Meeting

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) will host a virtual Investor Day meeting on Friday, September 17, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors can register for the event at https%3A%2F%2Fmolinahealthcareinvestorday.com%2Fc%2F2021.

A 30-day online replay of the Investor Day meeting will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.7 million members as of June 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005519/en/