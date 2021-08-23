Rayonier Releases 2020 Sustainability Report and Updated Carbon Report

Rayonier Inc. ( NYSE:RYN, Financial) today released its 2020+Sustainability+Report, which highlights actions the Company is taking to enhance the long-term well-being of its investors, employees, communities, and other stakeholders. This report illustrates Rayonier’s commitment to transparency around Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and how they are incorporated into its strategic and operational decision-making.

“We view our Sustainability Report as a written declaration of the values that are the foundation of our ESG practices, strategies, and goals,” said David Nunes, President and CEO. “While the publication of this report is a key milestone, there is still much work to be done as we introduce new ESG initiatives and continue our relentless focus on improving the transparency of our disclosures.”

Concurrent with the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, the Company is also releasing its latest Carbon+Report. This report is unique and comprehensive in quantifying the carbon impacts across the Company’s value chain. In 2020, Rayonier’s timberland assets sequestered an estimated 14.5 million metric tons of CO 2 equivalents from the atmosphere versus corporate emissions of roughly 380,000 metric tons of CO 2 . At year-end 2020, the Company’s timberland assets stored an estimated 757 million metric tons of CO 2 equivalents in total.

“Over the past few years, we have observed many large global corporations announce commitments to achieve carbon neutrality. Many of the goals that have been unveiled are both admirable and ambitious, and we believe our industry is well-positioned to be part of the solution. Rayonier’s forestry assets provide a natural climate change solution—our trees remove carbon from the atmosphere during their growth cycle, and after harvesting, a significant portion of this carbon remains stored for an extended period of time within downstream wood products. We are proud of the unique role that our timberlands play in protecting the planet and look forward to capitalizing on innovative strategies to drive positive climate impacts,” stated Nunes.

The 2020 Sustainability Report, as well as the updated Carbon Report, can be found on the Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Sustainability+web+page.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2021, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.74 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (499,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with one fund comprising approximately 31,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the fund equates to approximately 6,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

