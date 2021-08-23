Voxtur Strengthens Its Cloud-Based Valuation Management Platform With Acquisition of Xome Valuations

TAMPA, Fla., and TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR – VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Voxtur Analytics US Corp., has executed a purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding membership interests (the “Acquisition”) of Xome Services LLC and Xome Valuation Services LLC (collectively, “Xome Valuations”). Xome Valuations is a leading provider of valuation management products and services to clients in the residential real estate sector. Together, Voxtur’s technology platform and Xome Valuations’ brand and operational expertise in the industry will help financial institutions more efficiently and effectively engage with their clients and build the rails that will guide the future of real estate finance.



Total consideration for the Acquisition is approximately US$15 million (the “Purchase Price”), with US$6 million of the purchase price to be satisfied by the issuance of common shares of Voxtur, where the value of each share shall be calculated on the closing date of the Acquisition and shall be equal to the volume weighted average closing price per share for the thirty (30) calendar days preceding such date (the “Share Component”) and US$9 million of which will be comprised of a cash payment. In addition, the Share Component will be subject to a contractual lock up, with such locked-up shares being released in equal installments every calendar quarter.

“This acquisition is the result of a longstanding working relationship with Xome and is an opportunity for us to leverage our valuation technology to create a best-in-class valuation business,” said Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli. “Adding the Xome Valuations business to the Voxtur enterprise further strengthens our foothold in the valuation space and accelerates our goal of becoming the most robust, authoritative source of property value in the real estate lending ecosystem.”

Voxtur accelerated the development of its cloud-based valuation management platform through the acquisition of Anow earlier this year, which creates a streamlined valuation solution for lenders, servicers, appraisal management companies and appraisers. The new capabilities include a fully automated data-driven valuation platform supplying lenders, appraisers and consumers with maximum flexibility and choice.

"Since the creation of Voxtur, we have been on a mission to create a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem with the power to help people reach their financial goals, like purchasing a home," said Voxtur Executive Chairman Gary Yeoman. "Valuations are manual, time-consuming processes for lenders and consumers, and by bringing all parties into the same automated platform we can vastly improve the experience. With an intense focus on clients and operational efficiency, Xome Valuations is the right match to help us scale our efforts and make an immediate impact in the valuation industry."

Voxtur’s cloud-based platform, which enables more accuracy, a more secure workflow, and more streamlined collaboration among appraisers, appraisal management companies, and consumers throughout the valuation process, will integrate with Xome Valuations’ client base to create a more efficient digital valuation experience.

The Xome Valuations team will continue to be led by Al Broadway as President.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory, corporate and third-party approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Cautionary Note:

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, any necessary stock exchange or other regulatory approvals. The Acquisition cannot close until the required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may not be realized. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions which are based on information currently available to management. There is significant risk that forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements and information should not be regarded as a representation of Voxtur or any other person that the anticipated results will be achieved, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Voxtur does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.