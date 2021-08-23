Triton International Announces Initial Dividend on Series E Preference Shares

August 23, 2021 – Triton International Limited ( NYSE:TRTN, Financial) (“Triton” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an initial dividend on its 5.75% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (NYSE: TRTN PRE). The cash dividend of US$0.1078125 per share is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2021 and covers the period from and including August 18, 2021, to but excluding September 15, 2021.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (“TEU”), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the timing and amount of future payment of dividends, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “would” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature may be used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton’s control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and other risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021 and other filings with the SEC. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005513/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership