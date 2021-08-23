Doximity to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) today announced that Anna Bryson, CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Doximity's investor relations website at https://investors.doximity.com/ .

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better healthcare for their patients.

