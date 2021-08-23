First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the special distribution for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration: Expected Ex-Dividend Date: August 24, 2021 Record Date: August 25, 2021 Payable Date: August 26, 2021

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Special

Distribution

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III RFAP Nasdaq First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Special $0.5998

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of July 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

The Board of Trustees of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (the "Trust") has approved a transaction to combine the First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF ("RFAP"), an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide capital appreciation, with First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF ("RFDI"), an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide capital appreciation. Pursuant to this transaction, RFAP shareholders will become shareholders of RFDI. Shares of RFAP will be exchanged, on what is expected to be a tax-free basis for federal income tax purposes, for shares of RFDI with an equal aggregate net asset value, and RFAP shareholders will become shareholders of RFDI. The Reorganization is expected to occur on August 27, 2021 or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Principal Risk Factors: A Fund's shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that a Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. An investment in a Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any portfolio of equity securities traded on exchanges. The risks of investing in each Fund are spelled out in its prospectus, shareholder report, and other regulatory filings.

Securities held by a fund, as well as shares of a fund itself, are subject to market fluctuations caused by factors such as general economic conditions, political events, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. While the development of vaccines has slowed the spread of the virus and allowed for the resumption of "reasonably" normal business activity in the United States, many countries continue to impose lockdown measures in an attempt to slow the spread. Additionally, there is no guarantee that vaccines will be effective against emerging variants of the disease.

In managing a fund’s investment portfolio, the portfolio managers will apply investment techniques and risk analyses that may not have the desired result.

A fund concentrated in the Asia Pacific region is more susceptible to the economic, market, regulatory, political, natural disasters and local risks than a fund that is more geographically diversified. The region has historically been highly dependent on global trade, with nations taking strong roles in both the importing and exporting of goods; such a relationship creates a risk with this dependency on global growth. Varying levels of accounting and disclosure standards, restrictions on foreign ownership, minority ownership rights, and corporate governance standards are also common for the region.

A fund may be subject to the risk that a counterparty will not fulfill its obligations which may result in significant financial loss to a fund.

Changes in currency exchange rates and the relative value of non-US currencies may affect the value of a fund’s investments and the value of a fund’s shares.

As the use of Internet technology has become more prevalent in the course of business, funds have become more susceptible to potential operational risks through breaches in cyber security.

The use of OTC derivatives, including forward contracts, can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives.

A fund’s utilization of a dynamic currency hedging strategy may result in lower returns than an equivalent non-currency hedged investment when the component currencies are rising relative to the U.S. dollar. Although a fund will seek to minimize the impact of currency fluctuations on returns, the use of currency hedging will not necessarily eliminate exposure to all currency fluctuations.

Forward foreign currency exchange contracts involve certain risks, including the risk of failure of the counterparty to perform its obligations under the contract and the risk that the use of forward contracts may not serve as a complete hedge because of an imperfect correlation between movements in the prices of the contracts and the prices of the currencies hedged.

A fund may be a constituent of one or more indices which could greatly affect a fund’s trading activity, size and volatility.

Certain fund investments may be subject to restrictions on resale, trade over-the-counter or in limited volume, or lack an active trading market. Illiquid securities may trade at a discount and may be subject to wide fluctuations in market value.

The utilization of quantitative models entails the risks that a model may be limited or incorrect, the data on which a model relies may be incorrect or incomplete and the portfolio managers may not be successful in selecting companies for investment or determining the weighting of particular stocks in a fund’s portfolio. Any of these factors could cause a fund to underperform funds that do not rely on models.

Securities of non-U.S. issuers are subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. These risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, emerging market countries.

A fund and a fund's advisor may seek to reduce various operational risks through controls and procedures, but it is not possible to completely protect against such risks.

High portfolio turnover may result in higher levels of transaction costs and may generate greater tax liabilities for shareholders.

A fund with significant exposure to a single asset class, country, region, industry, or sector may be more affected by an adverse economic or political development than a broadly diversified fund.

Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience greater price volatility and be less liquid than larger, more established companies.

Trading on the exchange may be halted due to market conditions or other reasons. There can be no assurance that the requirements to maintain the listing of a fund on the exchange will continue to be met or be unchanged.

Portfolio holdings that are valued using techniques other than market quotations may be subject to greater fluctuation in their valuations from one day to the next than if market quotations were used.

