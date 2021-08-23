Simon Centers Nationwide Receive Sustainability Recognition, Certification

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Simon Centers Nationwide Receive Sustainability Recognition, Certification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®) and eight Simon centers have received the IREM® Certified Sustainable Property certification. This recognition is a mark of distinction for sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly properties.

simon_logo.jpg

"Simon's recognition by IREM® as having multiple Certified Sustainable Properties reflects our continued commitment to manage efficient and environmentally safe properties," said Steve Fivel, General Counsel and Secretary, Simon. "Sustainability is not just about good design – it's about asset performance that results from quality property management, and we are proud to embody that daily."

"Practicing sustainable building management reduces carbon emissions, waste, water and energy use, and it reduces building expenses," says 2021 IREM President Chip Watts, CPM®, CCIM, and president of Watts Realty, AMO®, in Birmingham, Alabama. "Earning IREM's CSP certification makes properties more attractive to building owners and tenants, who are increasingly aware of the impact of buildings on our environment. Simon joins a growing number of properties that recognize the economic advantages of preserving scarce resources while increasing operational efficiencies. We congratulate Simon on their initiative in achieving this certification at multiple properties."

The IREM® Certified Sustainable Property is a prestigious sustainability certification program that focuses on the role of exceptional real estate management in green building performance. This certification is a mark of distinction for office, medical office, industrial, multifamily, senior housing and retail properties. IREM®'s sustainability certification provides properties with recognition for resource efficiency and environmental programs.

To earn the certification, a property must first meet key baseline requirements, and then earn necessary points across energy, water, health, recycling and purchasing categories. Tenants and residents increasingly associate environmental performance with quality, so the certification presents a prime opportunity to showcase quality, responsible real estate management.

Simon's newly certified centers are Barton Creek Square, Briarwood Mall, Great Mall, Mall of Georgia, Tampa Premium Outlets, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and Grove City Premium Outlets.

For more information on Simon's sustainability initiatives, click here.

For more information about IREM and the CSP certification, visit irem.org.

About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About IREM® Certified Sustainable Property Certification
The IREM® Certified Sustainable Property certification assesses the sustainability performance of existing properties in five categories – energy, water, health, recycling, and purchasing. Thousands of existing office, multifamily, and retail properties in the United States are working toward sustainability goals but cannot get LEED certification. IREM saw a need for a new sustainability certification program, one that is attainable, affordable, meaningful, and available to three main property types—office properties, multifamily communities, and shopping centers – and allows properties to demonstrate green performance to stakeholders. An affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®, IREM is the home for all industry professionals connected to real estate management – and the only organization serving both the multi-family and commercial sectors.

favicon.png?sn=DE83727&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-centers-nationwide-receive-sustainability-recognition-certification-301360914.html

SOURCE Simon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE83727&Transmission_Id=202108231630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE83727&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment