FireEye Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

FireEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US48129921, August 2021.

The IDC MarketScape assessment notes a strength of the Mandiant Managed Defense service, “FireEye studies what attackers are doing and uses automation and machine learning (ML) to put the threat intelligence into the Mandiant Intel Grid, which updates customers’ Mandiant Advantage products automatically. Constant data modeling provides technical indicators that customers can view, either through the portal or intelligence reports.”

“Mandiant Managed Defense sits uniquely in the center of Mandiant’s well-known consulting practice, coupled with its SaaS platform, Mandiant Advantage, making placement as a leader an affirmation of our ability to execute on our unique approach to cyber defense,” said Marshall Heilman, Executive Vice President, Managed Defense & Advanced Practices. “The speed at which Managed Defense can integrate front-line intelligence and attacker research into detection and response at scale is unmatched. This is yet another recognition of our strong performance in rapid detection and comprehensive response, and we are glad the industry is taking note.”

For potential customers, the assessment recommends, “Organizations of all sizes interested in threat intelligence incorporated into all aspects of MDR, bot-supported analysts, and advanced threat hunting directed by the most impactful witnessed attack groups and techniques should consider FireEye.”

The report excerpt is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmndt.info%2F2WhMbUR

Learn about Mandiant’s view of MDR: Mandiant is Taking the Lead in Managed Detection and Response Services: https%3A%2F%2Fmndt.info%2F3sBJBVw

Mandiant Managed Defense Resources:

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Mandiant Advantage

Mandiant Advantage is a SaaS platform that offers a technology independent suite of products that help organizations answer these three questions: Do they know who is targeting their organization? Can their organization be compromised? Can they detect the threat and respond immediately?

Mandiant Advantage is an integrated platform that includes three core modules - Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Automated Defense. The Mandiant Advantage platform leverages the Mandiant Intel Grid to deliver relevant, up-to-the-moment threat intelligence and expertise to help organizations respond to the threats that matter to them. Mandiant’s unique blend of adversary, operational, machine and breach intelligence is derived from the analyst research, managed offerings and the hundreds of incident response engagements Mandiant conducts every year.

Learn more about the Mandiant Advantage platform here.

About Mandiant

Mandiant Solutions, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210823005642r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005642/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
