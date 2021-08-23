FireEye Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services

FireEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US48129921, August 2021.

The IDC MarketScape assessment notes a strength of the Mandiant Managed Defense service, “FireEye studies what attackers are doing and uses automation and machine learning (ML) to put the threat intelligence into the Mandiant Intel Grid, which updates customers’ Mandiant Advantage products automatically. Constant data modeling provides technical indicators that customers can view, either through the portal or intelligence reports.”

“Mandiant Managed Defense sits uniquely in the center of Mandiant’s well-known consulting practice, coupled with its SaaS platform, Mandiant Advantage, making placement as a leader an affirmation of our ability to execute on our unique approach to cyber defense,” said Marshall Heilman, Executive Vice President, Managed Defense & Advanced Practices. “The speed at which Managed Defense can integrate front-line intelligence and attacker research into detection and response at scale is unmatched. This is yet another recognition of our strong performance in rapid detection and comprehensive response, and we are glad the industry is taking note.”

For potential customers, the assessment recommends, “Organizations of all sizes interested in threat intelligence incorporated into all aspects of MDR, bot-supported analysts, and advanced threat hunting directed by the most impactful witnessed attack groups and techniques should consider FireEye.”

