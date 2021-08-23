West Elects New Director to the Board

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

West Elects New Director to the Board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today the Company's Board of Directors has elected Molly Joseph as its newest member. With the addition of Ms. Joseph, West's Board has 11 directors.

Mjosephwebsite__002.jpg

Ms. Joseph, 47, is the former Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of UnitedHealthcare Group, a role she served in for more than a decade. During her 16-year tenure, she pioneered the establishment of UnitedHealth Group's global health business into one of the largest health benefits and medical delivery business outside of the United States. As CEO of UnitedHealthcare Global, she had oversight of 55 hospitals and several hundred ambulatory centers, with over 9 million patients and 7 million insurance members.

Molly also served UnitedHealth Group in strategy and corporate development, where she led acquisitions and business transactions. Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, she focused on business transactions as an investment banker and a corporate attorney.

Ms. Joseph serves on the Board of Directors of First Solar and the Board of Trustees at Santa Clara University. She is a long-time advisor to Children's Heartlink, a global nonprofit organization for pediatric cardiac care and serves on the Board of Directors of Young Voices of Austin, a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement of children from diverse backgrounds.

Ms. Joseph earned her Juris Doctor from Georgetown Law Center and Bachelor of Science degree from Santa Clara University.

"We are pleased to welcome Molly Joseph to West's Board of Directors," said Patrick J. Zenner, Chair of the Board of Directors, West. "Molly's extensive experience in building and leading clinically integrated medical delivery systems and health insurance systems is well-aligned with West's mission and role to deliver healthcare to millions of patients every day. With her significant board and industry experience, we know that Molly's expertise will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors."

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2020 generated over $2.15 billion in sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit https://www.westpharma.com/.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

west_pharma_large_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE83275&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-elects-new-director-to-the-board-301360702.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE83275&Transmission_Id=202108231630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE83275&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment