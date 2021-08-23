Quantum to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Participation Date : Wednesday, September 1st

Format : virtual 1x1 investor meetings

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

Participation Date : Thursday, September 15th

Format : virtual 1x1 investor meetings

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

