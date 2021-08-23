Univar Solutions Named Solvay's Agrochemical Market Distributor in Brazil

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced an agreement to serve as Solvay's distribution partner for the agrochemical market in Brazil. The new agreement covers Solvay's product line for agrochemical defensives, adjuvants and fertilizers and will serve the rapidly growing agricultural sector in Brazil. It is the first time Solvay has named a distributor for this market in the country.

"By bringing Solvay's broad portfolio to the Brazilian market, we're well-positioned to meet the needs of customers who are looking for high performing products and solutions that help improve productivity and offer a sustainable advantage — whether that be through increased crop protection, enhanced plant nutrition or innovative grain and seed care," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "This agreement is another example of how we continue to introduce more sustainable, valuable solutions for our customers that meet their global challenges, as we help keep our communities healthy, fed, clean and safe."

As Solvay's first agricultural industry distribution partner in Brazil, Univar Solutions provides technical and logistical support, tolling services and chemical and ingredient solutions throughout the country. Additionally, the Company's Solution Center scientists now have access to a broader range of products, helping Brazilian customers with solutions that meet formulation demands, enabling more sustainable agriculture practices and working in newer technology niches, such as bio-pesticides and adjuvants.

Leopoldo Orto, Solvay's regional marketing director for Agro Latin America, added, "Working alongside Univar Solutions, with their extensive distribution reach and unique relationship to the agriculture market in Brazil, we have the power to change lives and the world in which we live. With our passion for chemistry, a commitment to the environment and know-how in the advantages of sustainable agriculture, customers can rely on long-standing formulation expertise, a global manufacturing footprint and outstanding Research and Innovation (R&I) capabilities."

Univar Solutions provides agricultural industry customers with market-leading expertise, technical solutions and products intended to improve crop performance and enable more sustainable agriculture practices, such as green solvents, rheology modifiers, surfactants and blends, which contributes to improved yields and efficient land use. With the world's population expected to reach 9.6 billion over the next 30 years, meeting the world's projected food and feed demand will require an estimated 70 percent increase in global food production making innovative agricultural products a core part of meeting society's needs.

For more information visit https://www.univarsolutions.com/suppliers/solvay.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 23,000 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €8.9 billion in 2020. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-named-solvays-agrochemical-market-distributor-in-brazil-301360955.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.