Georgia Power names Aaron Abramovitz executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dan Tucker to succeed Evans as CFO of Southern Company; Evans to join Board of Directors

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power's Board of Directors has elected Aaron Abramovitz, Southern Nuclear vice president of business operations for Vogtle 3 & 4, as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Georgia Power, effective Sept. 1, 2021. In his new role, Abramovitz will be responsible for overseeing the company's accounting and financial functions.

Georgia_Power___Aaron_Abramovitz.jpg

The move comes after the announcement that the company's current executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Dan Tucker, will succeed Andrew Evans as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Southern Company. Evans is stepping down as executive vice president and CFO effective Sept. 1, 2021 but intends to remain a senior advisor to the CEO of Southern Company until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2021. Upon his retirement, Evans will be joining the Board of Directors of Georgia Power.

"Aaron is a demonstrated leader, and with 20 years of Southern Company experience in project governance, financial markets, regulatory matters, and other functions of our business, he will be positioned to contribute immediately to Georgia Power's continued efforts to deliver value for our customers," said Chris Womack, Georgia Power president, chairman and CEO. "Furthermore, he has worked tirelessly on the Vogtle 3 & 4 project. Our customers and other stakeholders will continue to benefit from his continued engagement on and oversight of that important piece of Georgia's energy future."

Womack continued, "I would like to thank Dan for his work and dedication on behalf of Georgia Power, and as he transitions to his new position at our parent company. I look forward to our continued collaboration on the Vogtle 3 & 4 project as well as other matters."

Tucker will also transition into the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer for Southern Company Sept. 1, 2021, where he will bring more than 20 years of experience within Southern Company, including time at Georgia Power and Southern Company Gas, to his new role.

In his current role, Abramovitz leads Southern Nuclear's project controls, risk management, budgeting and reporting, and commercial analysis & controls for Vogtle 3 & 4. As CFO, he will continue to collaborate closely with Southern Nuclear's Vogtle 3 & 4 project leadership team, Georgia Power's Nuclear Development group, and the project's co-owners to ensure communication for the project meets the needs of all stakeholders.

Prior to his current position, Aaron was the director of investor relations for Southern Company; working to enhance Southern Company's value proposition within the financial markets, while fostering effective two-way communications between the investment community and the company's leadership. In addition, Aaron provided leadership in building and improving Southern Company's shareholder outreach efforts as environmental, social and governance and sustainability had increasingly becoming an area of focus for the investment community and all Southern Company's stakeholders.

Aaron began his career at Southern Company Services in 2002, supporting financial strategy and decision support. From there, he held a series of positions at several Southern Company subsidiaries in the areas of financial analysis, financial planning, project management, and forestry and right of way. Aaron earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with majors in Finance and Management Information Systems from the University of Georgia.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

###

Georgia_Power___Dan_Tucker.jpg

georgia_power_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL83874&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/georgia-power-names-aaron-abramovitz-executive-vice-president-chief-financial-officer-and-treasurer-301360966.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

