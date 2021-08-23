Logo
Shay Capital LLC Buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, HyreCar Inc, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shay Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, HyreCar Inc, Northern Star Investment Corp II, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shay Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shay Capital LLC owns 499 stocks with a total value of $867 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shay Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shay+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shay Capital LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 223,100 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 926,500 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 302,400 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 79,400 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 121,600 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 72,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 374,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD)

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 562,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc by 1521.17%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 405,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 430.65%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 145,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 86.23%. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,148,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II by 152.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,426,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 629.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 141,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 58.74%. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Sold Out: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

Sold Out: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in CAI International Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Reduced: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Shay Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 92.17%. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Shay Capital LLC still held 17,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Shay Capital LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 75.12%. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Shay Capital LLC still held 67,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Shay Capital LLC reduced to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 53.76%. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Shay Capital LLC still held 61,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp (EUCR)

Shay Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp by 83.38%. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Shay Capital LLC still held 74,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: (ALXN)

Shay Capital LLC reduced to a holding in by 81.03%. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Shay Capital LLC still held 5,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Shay Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 74.6%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Shay Capital LLC still held 12,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



