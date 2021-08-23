Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. Buys Clear Secure Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

New Purchases: YOU,

YOU, Sold Out: DKNG, BIGC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clear Secure Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/revolution+growth+management+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iTalk Inc (TALK) - 8,691,082 shares, 84.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Clear Secure Inc (YOU) - 324,555 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. New Position BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.24%. The holding were 324,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.