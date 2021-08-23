Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. Buys Clear Secure Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

For the details of Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/revolution+growth+management+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc.
- iTalk Inc (TALK) - 8,691,082 shares, 84.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clear Secure Inc (YOU) - 324,555 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.24%. The holding were 324,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Revolution Growth Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.
