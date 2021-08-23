CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services

CrowdStrike+Inc., a global leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it has been named a leader in IDC%3A+MarketScape+for+U.S.+Managed+Detection+%26amp%3B+Response+Services+%28MDR%29%3Csup%3E%5B1%5D%3C%2Fsup%3E.

Within the report, the IDC MarketScape recognized Falcon+Complete’s strengths in its Breach Prevention Warranty, full remote surgical remediation, breadth of threat hunting capabilities and strong machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for detection and response. Additional customer comments within the report call out customized threat intelligence and a “beyond 5” (top rating) on customer support. According to the IDC MarketScape, “large and very large enterprises looking for a follow-the-sun coverage model; full hands-on remote triage, investigation, and remediation actions; and access to a catalog of incident response services outside of a core MDR offering should consider CrowdStrike.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 15 vendors in the U.S. Managed Detection & Response market for strengths and weaknesses of their solutions.

“As modern-day cybersecurity threats become more evolved and nuanced, security teams need to go above and beyond their legacy antivirus solutions to have a fighting chance at defending their business against potential breaches. We created Falcon Complete to combine the best-in-class people, processes and technology in the industry, providing an unparalleled holistic approach to MDR. This recognition is a testament to the success of our Falcon Complete offering and CrowdStrike’s unwavering ability and dedication to protect its customers around the clock,” said Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike Services and chief security officer at CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike Falcon Complete delivers 24/7 expert management, monitoring, and response for the Falcon platform, backed by CrowdStrike’s industry-leading Breach+Prevention+Warranty.

Falcon Complete provides unparalleled security by combining next-gen antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed threat hunting, together with the expertise and 24/7 engagement of the Falcon Complete team.

“The market for comprehensive MDR solutions continues to see double digit growth. The industry has expanded MDR beyond traditional detection and response, incorporating next-generation ML/AI capabilities, threat hunting teams and customized threat intelligence to combat modern-day cyber threats. The companies named to the Leaders Category in this space are the vendors who seamlessly marry these capabilities into one streamlined managed service,” said Craig Robinson, Program Director, Security Services, IDC.

Most recently, CrowdStrike earned the following recognitions:

Ranked #1 for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 revenue market share in IDC%26rsquo%3Bs+Worldwide+Corporate+Endpoint+Security+Market+Shares%2C+2020+Report%3Csup%3E%5B2%5D%3C%2Fsup%3E

Named a Leader in the 2021+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Endpoint+Protection+Platforms and positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision

Received the highest score for “Lean Forward” Organizations in the 2021+Gartner+Critical+Capabilities+for+Endpoint+Protection+Platforms+Report

Named a Leader+in+Endpoint+Security+Software+as+a+Service+in+The+Forrester+Wave+Q2+2021%3Csup%3E%5B3%5D%3C%2Fsup%3E report, receiving the highest scores possible within 17 criteria in the report

A complimentary excerpt of the IDC 2021 MarketScape for U.S Managed Detection & Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment is available here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates approximately 6 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

