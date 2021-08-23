Mr. Cooper Announces Sale of Xome Valuations

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Xome Valuations business to Voxtur Analytics Corp. (“Voxtur”). The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions. Consideration for the sale is not material.

“This transaction is another example of how we are rationalizing and simplifying to focus on our core businesses, where we see tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper. “We are thankful to the Valuations team for their contributions to the organization, and we will work closely with Voxtur to ensure a smooth transition for our team members and clients.”

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005648/en/