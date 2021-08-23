Netlist Inc (NLST) President, CEO and Chairman Chun K Hong Sold $2.2 million of Shares

President, CEO and Chairman of Netlist Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chun K Hong (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of NLST on 08/20/2021 at an average price of $7.28 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.
