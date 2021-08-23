Logo
Solel Partners LP Buys Herbalife Nutrition, PROG Holdings Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Sells Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, AvalonBay Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Solel Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Herbalife Nutrition, PROG Holdings Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp, sells Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Bridgetown 2 Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solel Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Solel Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solel Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solel+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solel Partners LP
  1. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 870,942 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71%
  2. Cigna Corp (CI) - 258,200 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 338,400 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 795,000 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.63%
  5. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 3,509,013 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 402,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 1,035,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 500,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 114.63%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.

Sold Out: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I (FWAA)

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Sold Out: Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (BTNB)

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61.

Reduced: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Solel Partners LP reduced to a holding in Travel+Leisure Co by 30.64%. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.14%. Solel Partners LP still held 451,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Solel Partners LP reduced to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 28.67%. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Solel Partners LP still held 107,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Solel Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Solel Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Solel Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Solel Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Solel Partners LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider