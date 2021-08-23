Solel Partners LP Buys Herbalife Nutrition, PROG Holdings Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Sells Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, AvalonBay Communities Inc

New Purchases: PRG, MLCO, PSPC.U, BOWX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Herbalife Nutrition, PROG Holdings Inc, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp, sells Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Bridgetown 2 Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solel Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, Solel Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 870,942 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71% Cigna Corp (CI) - 258,200 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 338,400 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 795,000 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.63% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 3,509,013 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio.

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 402,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 1,035,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solel Partners LP initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 500,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solel Partners LP added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 114.63%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Solel Partners LP sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61.

Solel Partners LP reduced to a holding in Travel+Leisure Co by 30.64%. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.14%. Solel Partners LP still held 451,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Solel Partners LP reduced to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 28.67%. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Solel Partners LP still held 107,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.