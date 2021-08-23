Logo
Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells Cubic Corp, Discovery Inc, Community Health Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elliott Investment Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Twitter Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Cubic Corp, Discovery Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elliott Investment Management L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Elliott Investment Management L.P. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $12.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elliott+investment+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elliott Investment Management L.P.
  1. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 3,000,005 shares, 40.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 24,832,943 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,210,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.31%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.31%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.69%. The holding were 3,000,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.06 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.24.



