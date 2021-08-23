Logo
Pacitti Group Inc. Buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells National Instruments Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AstraZeneca PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacitti Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Southern Co, VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, sells National Instruments Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacitti Group Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pacitti Group Inc. owns 673 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacitti Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacitti+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacitti Group Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,219 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,089 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 49,046 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 27,577 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 38,306 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 56,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 64,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 40,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Pacitti Group Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Southern Co by 13355.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 415.97%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II by 249.67%. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 7872.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Pacitti Group Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.

Sold Out: SPX Corp (SPXC)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $57.1 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $60.78.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKRPA.PFD)

Pacitti Group Inc. sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Reduced: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 95.28%. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Pacitti Group Inc. still held 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 45.33%. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Pacitti Group Inc. still held 4,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 88.16%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Pacitti Group Inc. still held 1,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.09%. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $243.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Pacitti Group Inc. still held 4,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.



