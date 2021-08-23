Juniper Investment Company, LLC Buys AstroNova Inc, Sells Lydall Inc, inTest Corp, Matrix Service Co

Added Positions: ALOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AstroNova Inc, sells Lydall Inc, inTest Corp, Matrix Service Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juniper Investment Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Juniper Investment Company, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Juniper Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juniper+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cryolife Inc (CRY) - 1,604,707 shares, 30.22% of the total portfolio. Lydall Inc (LDL) - 613,670 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.86% Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 1,024,954 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 411,678 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 196,233 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%

Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in AstroNova Inc by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 376,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Matrix Service Co. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09.