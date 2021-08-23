Juniper Investment Company, LLC Buys AstroNova Inc, Sells Lydall Inc, inTest Corp, Matrix Service Co

Investment company Juniper Investment Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AstroNova Inc, sells Lydall Inc, inTest Corp, Matrix Service Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juniper Investment Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Juniper Investment Company, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Juniper Investment Company, LLC. Also check out:
1. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Juniper Investment Company, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Juniper Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juniper+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Juniper Investment Company, LLC
- Cryolife Inc (CRY) - 1,604,707 shares, 30.22% of the total portfolio.
- Lydall Inc (LDL) - 613,670 shares, 24.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.86%
- Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 1,024,954 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 411,678 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 196,233 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%
Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in AstroNova Inc by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 376,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)
Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Matrix Service Co. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of Juniper Investment Company, LLC. Also check out:
1. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Juniper Investment Company, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment