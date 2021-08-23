Six Columns Capital, Lp Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Match Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, RH

New Purchases: NKE, GOOGL, LSXMK, FB, NXST, TGT, BYD, ANF, RRR, SEAS, OUT, FOUR, BKE, SBH,

Added Positions: AMZN, TRI, CAL, CPRI, TPX,

Reduced Positions: RH, TPR, CZR, NWSA, EXPE, IHRT, LAD, BLMN, ASO,

Sold Out: MTCH, EL, IGT, PYPL, RCII, WYNN, AAP, CHEF, ELY, DG, DBI, IAA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Facebook Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, sells Match Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, RH, Tapestry Inc, International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Six Columns Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Six Columns Capital, Lp owns 44 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,000 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 150,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,000 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00% Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 470,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 74.55%. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 69,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Caleres Inc by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.