Six Columns Capital, Lp Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Match Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, RH

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Six Columns Capital, Lp Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Match Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, RH

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Six Columns Capital, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Facebook Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, sells Match Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, RH, Tapestry Inc, International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Six Columns Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Six Columns Capital, Lp owns 44 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/six+columns+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,000 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 150,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,000 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  5. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 470,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 74.55%. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 69,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caleres Inc (CAL)

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Caleres Inc by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP. Also check out:

1. SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider