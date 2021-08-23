Six Columns Capital, Lp Buys Nike Inc, Alphabet Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Match Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, RH

- New Purchases: NKE, GOOGL, LSXMK, FB, NXST, TGT, BYD, ANF, RRR, SEAS, OUT, FOUR, BKE, SBH,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TRI, CAL, CPRI, TPX,
- Reduced Positions: RH, TPR, CZR, NWSA, EXPE, IHRT, LAD, BLMN, ASO,
- Sold Out: MTCH, EL, IGT, PYPL, RCII, WYNN, AAP, CHEF, ELY, DG, DBI, IAA,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,000 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio.
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 150,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,000 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 470,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 74.55%. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 69,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caleres Inc (CAL)
Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Caleres Inc by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $23.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.
