KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Spotify Technology SA, ServiceNow Inc, Farfetch, Sells Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Bill.com Holdings Inc

For the details of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kps+global+asset+management+uk+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 1,331,017 shares, 48.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 1,126,830 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28%
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,085,000 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.31%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 175,000 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.83%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 325,000 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.71%
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 2,085,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd. Also check out:
1. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment