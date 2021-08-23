KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd Buys Spotify Technology SA, ServiceNow Inc, Farfetch, Sells Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Bill.com Holdings Inc

Added Positions: SPOT, NOW, FTCH, CDLX,

SPOT, NOW, FTCH, CDLX, Reduced Positions: CVNA,

CVNA, Sold Out: MLCO, BILL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, ServiceNow Inc, Farfetch, sells Melco Resorts and Entertainment, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd. As of 2021Q2, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $836 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 1,331,017 shares, 48.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 1,126,830 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,085,000 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.31% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 175,000 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.83% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 325,000 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.71%

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $619.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 2,085,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18.

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.