Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zymergen Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Sells , Cisco Systems Inc, Allakos Inc

- New Purchases: RXRX, ZY, NAUT, DIDI, RBLX, APP, PDD, QS, FINV, BNTX, COIN,
- Added Positions: VTWO, VTI, EOSE,
- Reduced Positions: ZM, WISH, SPY, CSCO, ALLK,
- Sold Out: WORK,
For the details of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/comprehensive+financial+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,278,308 shares, 76.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 21,667,608 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,204,195 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,289,754 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio.
- ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 8,298,531 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,109,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 769,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,224,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,020,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 179,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Comprehensive Financial Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment