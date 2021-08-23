Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zymergen Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Sells , Cisco Systems Inc, Allakos Inc

New Purchases: RXRX, ZY, NAUT, DIDI, RBLX, APP, PDD, QS, FINV, BNTX, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Zymergen Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells , Cisco Systems Inc, Allakos Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $11.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,278,308 shares, 76.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 21,667,608 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,204,195 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,289,754 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 8,298,531 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,109,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 769,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,224,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,020,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 179,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.