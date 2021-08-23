5AM Venture Management, LLC Buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, Sells Aprea Therapeutics Inc

For the details of 5AM Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/5am+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 5AM Venture Management, LLC
- Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 6,692,429 shares, 31.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Akouos Inc (AKUS) - 4,135,784 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio.
- IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (IDYA) - 1,798,066 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
- Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) - 4,535,919 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio.
- Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 400,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.41%. The holding were 6,692,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL)
5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 2,884,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX)
5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 446,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 5:01 Acquisition Corp (FVAM)
5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 365,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE)
5AM Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.63.
