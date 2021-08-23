5AM Venture Management, LLC Buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, Sells Aprea Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: VOR, IMPL, JANX, FVAM,

VOR, IMPL, JANX, FVAM, Reduced Positions: ARVN,

ARVN, Sold Out: APRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vor Biopharma Inc, Impel NeuroPharma Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, 5:01 Acquisition Corp, sells Aprea Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 5AM Venture Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, 5AM Venture Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 5AM Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/5am+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) - 6,692,429 shares, 31.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Akouos Inc (AKUS) - 4,135,784 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (IDYA) - 1,798,066 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) - 4,535,919 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 400,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.41%. The holding were 6,692,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Impel NeuroPharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 2,884,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 446,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

5AM Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 365,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

5AM Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.63.