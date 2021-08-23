Logo
Seaport Global Asset Management Llc Buys Lee Enterprises Inc, Weatherford International PLC, North Mountain Merger Corp, Sells M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Seaport Global Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lee Enterprises Inc, Weatherford International PLC, North Mountain Merger Corp, Pine Technology Acquisition Corp, GX Acquisition Corp II, sells M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Kismet Acquisition Two Corp, Kismet Acquisition Three Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaport Global Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Seaport Global Asset Management Llc owns 196 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seaport+global+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) - 1,391,000 shares, 45.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23%
  2. Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE) - 621,526 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  3. Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) - 103,498 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 160,913 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 51,900 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%
New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 103,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weatherford International PLC (WFRD)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 160,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: North Mountain Merger Corp (NMMC)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in North Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 153,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOC)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 136,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GX Acquisition Corp II (GXII)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in GX Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yunji Inc (YJ)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Yunji Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $1.92. The stock is now traded at around $0.755200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 223,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clarim Acquisition Corp (CLRM)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Clarim Acquisition Corp by 396.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D and Z Media Acquisition Corp (DNZ)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp by 176.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPMU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Kismet Acquisition Two Corp (KAIIU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sold Out: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYACU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU)

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
