Seaport Global Asset Management Llc Buys Lee Enterprises Inc, Weatherford International PLC, North Mountain Merger Corp, Sells M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lee Enterprises Inc, Weatherford International PLC, North Mountain Merger Corp, Pine Technology Acquisition Corp, GX Acquisition Corp II, sells M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Cartesian Growth Corp, Kismet Acquisition Two Corp, Kismet Acquisition Three Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seaport Global Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Seaport Global Asset Management Llc owns 196 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) - 1,391,000 shares, 45.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23% Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE) - 621,526 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) - 103,498 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 160,913 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) - 51,900 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 103,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 160,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in North Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 153,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 136,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in GX Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc initiated holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Yunji Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $1.92. The stock is now traded at around $0.755200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 223,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Clarim Acquisition Corp by 396.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp by 176.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Seaport Global Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98.