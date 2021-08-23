11 Capital Partners LP Buys Aramark, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

- New Purchases: GLHA, VMEO,
- Added Positions: ARMK, ADSK, MSFT, AMZN, CSX, DHR, IAC, BABA, ROST, LBRDK, CNNE,
- Reduced Positions: EW, SHW, CLVT, SE, SBUX,
- Sold Out: GLHAU, ROP,
For the details of 11 Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/11+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 11 Capital Partners LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 135,000 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,175 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,927 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.58%
- Aramark (ARMK) - 875,565 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.35%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 943,553 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.57%
11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 1,998,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aramark (ARMK)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Aramark by 236.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 875,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 85,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 141,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 943,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 80,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Glass Houses Acquisition Corp (GLHAU)
11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of 11 Capital Partners LP. Also check out:
1. 11 Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 11 Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 11 Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 11 Capital Partners LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment