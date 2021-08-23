11 Capital Partners LP Buys Aramark, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

11 Capital Partners LP Buys Aramark, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 11 Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Aramark, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Autodesk Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 11 Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, 11 Capital Partners LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 11 Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/11+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 11 Capital Partners LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 135,000 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,175 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,927 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.58%
  4. Aramark (ARMK) - 875,565 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.35%
  5. CSX Corp (CSX) - 943,553 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.57%
New Purchase: Glass Houses Acquisition Corp (GLHA)

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 1,998,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aramark (ARMK)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Aramark by 236.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 875,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 85,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 141,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 943,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 80,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Glass Houses Acquisition Corp (GLHAU)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of 11 Capital Partners LP. Also check out:

1. 11 Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 11 Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 11 Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 11 Capital Partners LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider