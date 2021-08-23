11 Capital Partners LP Buys Aramark, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Autodesk Inc, Sells Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

New Purchases: GLHA, VMEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aramark, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Autodesk Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Glass Houses Acquisition Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 11 Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q2, 11 Capital Partners LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 135,000 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,175 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,927 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.58% Aramark (ARMK) - 875,565 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 236.35% CSX Corp (CSX) - 943,553 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.57%

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 1,998,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Aramark by 236.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 875,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 85,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 141,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 10,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 943,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 80,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

11 Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.