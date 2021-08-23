Madison Avenue Partners, LP Buys James River Group Holdings, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Karooooo, Sells Carrier Global Corp, PROG Holdings Inc,

- New Purchases: JRVR, SFE, KARO, CPLG,
- Added Positions: GHC, ATGE, MDCA,
- Reduced Positions: CARR, WTM, SMCI, AMRK,
- Sold Out: PRG, LEAF, RLJPA.PFD, EIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Madison Avenue Partners, LP
- Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 128,045 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.20%
- Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 1,824,740 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%
- James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) - 1,568,858 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 1,522,798 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) - 4,835,328 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 1,568,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 649,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Karooooo Ltd (KARO)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 99,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 158,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63.Sold Out: (LEAF)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.37.Sold Out: Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)
Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in Employers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.63.
