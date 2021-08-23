Logo
Madison Avenue Partners, LP Buys James River Group Holdings, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Karooooo, Sells Carrier Global Corp, PROG Holdings Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Madison Avenue Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys James River Group Holdings, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Karooooo, CorePoint Lodging Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, PROG Holdings Inc, , White Mountains Insurance Group, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Avenue Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Madison Avenue Partners, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Madison Avenue Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+avenue+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Madison Avenue Partners, LP
  1. Graham Holdings Co (GHC) - 128,045 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.20%
  2. Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 1,824,740 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%
  3. James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) - 1,568,858 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 1,522,798 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  5. MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) - 4,835,328 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
New Purchase: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 1,568,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 649,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Karooooo Ltd (KARO)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 99,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP initiated holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 158,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Sold Out: (LEAF)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $28.37.

Sold Out: Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP sold out a holding in Employers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.37 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Madison Avenue Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Madison Avenue Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Madison Avenue Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Madison Avenue Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Madison Avenue Partners, LP keeps buying
insider